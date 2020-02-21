Salisbury University racist graffiti suspect identified by investigators, officials say

Law enforcement has identified a suspect in connection with racist and threatening graffiti found on Salisbury University property, school officials said on Friday.

They say the suspect is not believed to be a member of the campus community.

University police and the FBI were both investigating the incidents, officials said.

According to the school, the matter has been referred to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The graffiti was reportedly found in the Henson Science Hall Wednesday and was similar to messages scrawled on the walls of two stairwells in Fulton Hall last fall.

According to the school, the graffiti was directed at "black and brown members of our community.”

Salisbury University President, Charles Wight, declared Thursday a "Day of Healing” and offered support services to students. "I made the decision to cancel classes to give us all the opportunity to come together to process what we are experiencing, support each other and figure out how we can move forward together as a community,” Wight said in an online message on the school's website. An increased police presence would also be seen on campus.

"As you have so emphatically demonstrated in recent months, hate and discrimination will not be tolerated on this campus,” Wight continued in his message. "I stand with you as we continue to navigate these difficult and unfortunate times.”

Salisbury Mayor Jacob Day posted a message of solidarity with the school. "When you're on the correct side of humanity, you don't need to slink around in stairwells, too afraid of being accountable for opinions that you can't own publicly,” Day said. "So I proclaim this: In every stairwell, in every corner, in every forum, and at every opportunity, all are welcome here.”