Safe Passage Worker shot near Coolidge High School

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:32PM
Washington, D.C.
Coolidge High School, Ida B. Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School are on lockdown and a shooting investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

WASHINGTON - Coolidge High School, Ida B. Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School were placed on a lockdown Monday afternoon, according to officials. 

A shooting investigation was underway Monday at the 500 block of Somerset Place, NW, according to D.C. Police Department

FOX 5 learned one person was shot, an adult male who was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing. The victim is an off-duty safe passage worker, according to police. 

The lockdown was lifted by 4:20 p.m., according to a D.C. Public Schools official. 

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.


 