Safe Passage Worker shot near Coolidge High School

Coolidge High School, Ida B. Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School were placed on a lockdown Monday afternoon, according to officials.

A shooting investigation was underway Monday at the 500 block of Somerset Place, NW, according to D.C. Police Department.

FOX 5 learned one person was shot, an adult male who was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing. The victim is an off-duty safe passage worker, according to police.

The lockdown was lifted by 4:20 p.m., according to a D.C. Public Schools official.

