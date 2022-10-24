California teacher arrested stemming from 2020 disappearance of teen

A 61-year-old Sacramento teacher has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a teen who was reported missing in 2020 and then "inexplicably" turned up about two years later.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Holga Castillo Olivares was arrested on Thursday on felony detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Michael Ramirez, then 15, was reported missing on June 9, 2020. Sacramento County sheriff's officials said almost two years later, he " inexplicably returned home." An investigation led to the arrest of Holga Castillo Olivares (61) on Thursday, Oct. (Sacramento County Sheriff's Office) Expand

Investigators said the case stemmed from the disappearance of then 15-year-old Michael Ramirez who was reported missing in June 2020. A missing person's flyer from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said that he was last seen leaving his Rancho Cordova home a few weeks prior on May 18, 2020.

SEE ALSO: Oakland police need public's assistance in search for missing 72-year-old man with dementia

About seven months ago, he came back home and an investigation was launched.

"On March 11, 2022—nearly two years after being reported missing—Ramirez inexplicably returned home," sheriff's officials said in a press release.

They said "a thorough investigation" led them to Olivares, whom they identified as an employee at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School in Sacramento. She's listed as a second grade teacher on the school's website.

In a statement to KTVU, the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) confirmed that Olivares currently remained a district employee.

The statement went on to say, "The charges filed are for acts unrelated to the employee’s assigned duties. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a District investigation." A spokesman also described the case as a "personal matter" for Olivares.

Olivares was set to appear in Sacramento County Superior Court for her arraignment on Monday afternoon.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this case to contact the Rancho Cordova Police Department at (916) 362-5115. Tips can also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.