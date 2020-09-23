Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death brings 8 remaining justices together

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is bringing together the court’s remaining eight justices for the first time since the Supreme Court building was closed in March and they resorted to meetings by telephone.

All eight justices were present Wednesday for a private ceremony honoring Ginsburg in the court’s Great Hall. Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87.

All of the eight justices were wearing masks during the indoor ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Retired Justice Anthony Kennedy was also present, along with Maureen Scalia, the widow of Antonin Scalia who died in 2016 and was closest to Ginsburg on the court.

Ginsburg was a champion of gender equality and women’s rights. Outside the court, hundreds of mourners stood to pay their respects, silent save for the clicks of cell phone cameras, and watched as pall bearers carried Ginsburg’s flag-draped coffin up the courthouse steps.