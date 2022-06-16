Russian missile destroys World Central Kitchen food train in Ukraine, José Andrés says

A Russian missile destroyed a World Central Kitchen food train suppling meals to parts of eastern Ukraine Wednesday, founder José Andrés said online.

Andrés tweeted a photo showing a railcar in ruins with food products and debris scattered across several sets of train tracks.

"Only 1 wagon of food fully lost, will save the rest! This won't stop us—our amazing Ukrainian WCK teams will keep feeding the people!" Andrés said in his tweet.

The World Central Kitchen founder and celebrity chef said no injuries were reported.

Nate Mook, the non-profit's CEO, said the missile destroyed 34 pallets of food and struck a railcar very close to a passenger station.