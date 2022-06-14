DC chef José Andrés opening new restaurant in Old Post Office

D.C. chef and humanitarian José Andrés has announced he will be opening a new restaurant in the Old Post Office called The Bazaar by José Andrés.

"Building longer tables in the heart of our nation’s capital, welcoming people from across the city & the world," read a tweet from Andrés making the announcement. Andrés says it has been a dream for 30 years.

The new restaurant will be housed in the former Old Post Office building which is becoming the Waldorf Astoria. The hotel was the Trump International Hotel but was recently sold.

Andrés has 10 restaurants and bars in the DMV and 16 across the U.S.

He and his organization World Central Kitchen have responded to dozens of disasters throughout the United States and the world, bringing meals to places like Louisiana after Hurricane Laura and the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

Most recently, they traveled to Poland to provide support to the people of Ukraine as they grapple with the invasion of Russian troops.

WCK has more than 50 million meals around the world to survivors in the aftermath of natural disasters and other crises, including COVID-19, according to their website.

Andrés says additional details on The Bazaar by José Andrés will be released soon.