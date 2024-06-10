Rudy Giuliani's mugshot released as he's accused in Arizona's fake electors scheme

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released Rudy Giuliani's mugshot on June 10 as he's accused in Arizona's fake electors scheme.

Giuliani is former President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer. He's accused of conspiring, along with several others, to overturn Trump's 2020 loss in Arizona.

Biden won Arizona by more than 10,000 votes.

Last week, former Trump presidential chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump 2020 Election Day operations director Michael Roman pleaded not guilty in Phoenix to nine felony charges for their alleged roles.

The indictment alleges 11 people submitted names of fake electors from Arizona and other states to Congress in a bid to keep Trump in office despite his November 2020 defeat at the ballot box.

On May 21, Giuliani pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges.

A judge ordered Giuliani to pay a secured appearance bond of $10,000 and to appear in Arizona within a month for booking procedures.

The Clerk of the Superior Court for Maricopa County confirmed he paid the $10,000 on June 10.

Rudy Giulianis mugshot. Courtesy of Maricopa County Sheriffs Office

December 2020

The 11 people who had been nominated to be Arizona's Republican electors met in Phoenix on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign a certificate saying they were "duly elected and qualified" electors and claiming that Trump carried the state.

They all pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, forgery and fraud charges.

A one-minute video of the signing ceremony was posted on social media by the Arizona Republican Party at the time. The document was later sent to Congress and the National Archives, where it was ignored.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.