Rudy Giuliani among several pardoned by President Trump

President Donald Trump has pardoned former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, ex‑chief of staff Mark Meadows and several others accused of supporting efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to the Justice Department.

Ed Martin, the government’s pardon attorney, posted a signed proclamation on social media granting a "full, complete, and unconditional" pardon that also names conservative attorneys Sidney Powell and John Eastman.

The document, released online late Sunday, makes clear the pardon does not extend to Trump.

Presidential pardons cover only federal crimes, and none of Trump’s allies faced federal charges. Still, the move underscores his push to reshape the narrative of the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

The White House did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

Also pardoned were Republicans who served as fake electors for Trump in 2020 and faced state charges for submitting false certificates claiming they were legitimate electors despite Biden’s victories in those states.

The proclamation called the prosecutions tied to the 2020 election schemes "as a grave national injustice perpetrated on the American people" and said the pardons were meant to advance "the process of national reconciliation."

