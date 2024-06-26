Officials say no injuries were reported after the roof deck of a D.C. apartment building caught fire overnight.

The fire was reported on the roof of a four-story apartment building in the 700 block of 18th Street in the northeast.

Roof deck fire at DC apartment building extinguished without injury (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)

Officials say the fire was confined to deck and did not spread to other parts of the building. No one was injured.

Investigators have not determined a cause.