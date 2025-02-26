Rockville man charged with rape of child, potential of more victims: police

The Brief A Rockville man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child. Police say 37-year-old Wilmer Alvarado-Gomez is accused of assaulting a child in the area of Parkland Drive in Rockville, Maryland.



A Rockville man was arrested and charged with second-degree rape of a child under 14-years-old.

According to police, 37-year-old Wilmer Alvarado-Gomez is accused of assaulting a child in the area of Parkland Drive in Rockville on Thursday, February 20. He is also accused of sending sexually explicit photos to the victim.

Police are concerned there may be additional victims.

Alvarado-Gomez was taken into custody near his home in Rockville on Saturday, February 22.

He has been charged with second-degree rape without the consent of a child under 13 and second-degree rape of a child under 14. He is currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

