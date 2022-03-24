Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon: Everything you need to know about road closures, parking for Saturday's race

The Metropolitan Police Department has announced multiple parking restrictions and street closures for the 2022 Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K that will take place on Saturday in the District.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday from 12:01 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

- Constitution Avenue, NW from 9th Street to 12th Street, NW

- 10th Street, NW, from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- 12th Street, NW, from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- 14th Street, NW, from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- Virginia Avenue, NW, from Constitution Avenue to 18th Street, NW

- 18th Street, NW, from Virginia Avenue to F Street, NW

- 19th Street, NW, from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

- 27th Street, NW, from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

- I Street, NW, from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

- Calvert Street, NW, from Adams Mill Road to 24th Street, NW

- Adams Mill Road, NW, from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW

- Columbia Road, NW, from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

- Harvard Street, NW, from 5th Street to 16th Street, NW

- 4th Street to 5th Street, NW, from Bryant Street to Harvard Street, NW

- Bryant Street, NW, from North Capitol Street to 4th Street, NW

- North Capitol Street, from Bryant Street to Adams Street, NW

- K Street, NE, from North Capitol Street to 4th Street, NE

- H Street, NE, from 1st Street to 14th Street, NE

- 13th Street, NE from H street to Constitution Avenue, NE

- Constitution Avenue, NE, from 1st Street to 14th Street, NE

- C Street, NE, from 14th Street to 22nd Street, NE

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday from approximately 3:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

- Constitution Avenue between 15th Street and 9th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

- Constitution Avenue between 15th Street 23rd Street, NW

- 18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

- E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

- 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW

- Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

- Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW

- 5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

- Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

- North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

- K Street, NW from North Capitol Street to 4th Street, NE

- H Street from 4th Street to 13th Street, NE

- 13th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NE

- C Street from 13th Street to 22nd Street, NE

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Here are maps of both the half marathon route and the 5K route:

PHOTO: MPD, Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon & 5K

