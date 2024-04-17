Rock Creek Park Golf Course to be rehabilitated, work to start late 2024

A massive upgrade and facelift could be coming to the Rock Creek Park golf course.

The course will be the first of three golf courses renovated in the coming years. The course, amenities and clubhouse are all in disrepair.

The clubhouse itself will be completely demolished with a new clubhouse, restaurant and more going in its place.



"We are going to rehabilitate it, we’re looking to completely renew the grounds," said National Park Service's Nick Bartolommeo.

The Rock Creek Park golf course is one of the oldest public golf courses in the country. FOX 5 has learned the rehabilitation of the century-old course in Northwest D.C. could start as soon as at the end of this year.

The work would likely take two years to complete.

The project will "respect the environment and history of the location and improve course playability and sustainability," according to the National Park Service.

The project includes creating paths that provide access to the course including for non-golfers, as well as a plan to plant hundreds of trees, add climate-adapted turf and areas for indoor practice and community use.