A team of 8th graders at Robert Frost Middle School will represent the D.C. region at the National Science Bowl this weekend.

The U.S. Department of Energy puts on the contest for teams across the country.

Robert Frost Middle School 8th graders to represent DC region in National Science Bowl

After winning regionals, the team from Robert Frost diligently prepped for nationals, along with coach Cheryl Levine.

FOX 5's David Kaplan met the group and even put them to the test!

Find out more about the National Science Bowl online.