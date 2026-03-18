Suspects wanted after chaos breaks out during teen gathering in Navy Yard

The Brief Chaos broke out in Navy Yard over the weekend after hundreds of teens gathered in the area. Police are asking for help identifying a teenage boy who they say was involved in an attack during Saturday night's melee. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt during Saturday night's violent encounters.



D.C. police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect involved in the chaos that broke out in Navy Yard over the weekend.

What we know:

Neighbors tell FOX 5 it was complete chaos Saturday night, when a large group of teens gathered in the area beginning around 6:30 p.m.

Within two hours, the group grew to approximately 200 teenagers, all in an open park area. Then, things turned violent.

What you can do:

Police are asking for help identifying a teenage boy who they say was involved in an attack during Saturday night's melee.

Detectives say a 15‑year‑old was firing a gun into the air before being stopped by members of the National Guard.

In a separate incident, the Secret Service took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say he tried to ditch a gun inside a rideshare car.

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt during Saturday night's violent encounters.

What they're saying:

People who live and work in the area say they are sick and tired of teen violence.

"Next thing I knew, I hear, ‘boom, boom, boom,’ and kids came flying across the street, and that was gunfire," one Navy Yard resident told FOX 5. "I was very disappointed, and so what I would like to see is that the community here have some kind of notification.

Neighbors say they want to make sure that city officials include Navy Yard when there is a juvenile curfew zone to help stop the violence.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.