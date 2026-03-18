Suspects wanted after chaos breaks out during teen gathering in Navy Yard
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect involved in the chaos that broke out in Navy Yard over the weekend.
What we know:
Neighbors tell FOX 5 it was complete chaos Saturday night, when a large group of teens gathered in the area beginning around 6:30 p.m.
Within two hours, the group grew to approximately 200 teenagers, all in an open park area. Then, things turned violent.
What you can do:
Police are asking for help identifying a teenage boy who they say was involved in an attack during Saturday night's melee.
Detectives say a 15‑year‑old was firing a gun into the air before being stopped by members of the National Guard.
In a separate incident, the Secret Service took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say he tried to ditch a gun inside a rideshare car.
Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt during Saturday night's violent encounters.
What they're saying:
People who live and work in the area say they are sick and tired of teen violence.
"Next thing I knew, I hear, ‘boom, boom, boom,’ and kids came flying across the street, and that was gunfire," one Navy Yard resident told FOX 5. "I was very disappointed, and so what I would like to see is that the community here have some kind of notification.
Neighbors say they want to make sure that city officials include Navy Yard when there is a juvenile curfew zone to help stop the violence.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.