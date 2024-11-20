Robbery crew busted in Dunn Loring linked to other crimes across Virginia

article

Detectives have arrested four suspects after they allegedly stormed a Dunn Loring store, stealing merchandise, and threatening an employee with pepper spray.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the employee was not injured during the incident, which took place around noon on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The suspects attempted to make a getaway, but officers stopped them after a short pursuit.

All four individuals were taken into custody and are being held without bond at the Fairfax County Detention Center.

Miesha Davis, 30, of Maryland, is charged with felony eluding and conspiracy to commit larceny. Chakeitha Seltzer, 23, of Washington, D.C., is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit larceny, and larceny with intent to sell. Dashawn Jackson, 25, who has no fixed address, is charged with two counts of robbery, three counts of grand larceny, and numerous other crimes, including wearing a mask in public and possessing burglar tools. Larry Johnson, 25, also of no fixed address, faces charges of grand larceny, conspiracy, and destruction of property.

Detectives have linked the crew to additional crimes in Fairfax County between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1, officials said.

They're asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to call Fairfax County Police Department's Tysons Urban Team.