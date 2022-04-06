I-95 shutdown: Roadside debris cleanup from January storm still continues in Virginia, officials say

An estimated 1.2 million cubic yards of debris from the January snowstorm that shutdown parts of Interstate 95 in Virginia have been collected by road crews, officials say.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, crews are still gathering roadside debris every day in the Fredericksburg area.

VDOT says twenty crews are working daily to gather downed trees and debris from road shoulders and medians. Officials say debris has been found along 700 secondary roads in Caroline, King George, Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Westmoreland counties.

Crews expect to continue debris removal through the spring and into the summer.

During and immediately after the January winter storm, crews removed downed trees and debris from travel lanes to reopen roads as quickly as possible. Officials say crews frequently cut large tree limbs into moveable pieces, and pushed them onto shoulders to provide space for snowplows.