Roads closed in Leesburg due to gas leak

FAIRFAX, Va. - Leesburg Pike and some surrounding roads are closed after a gas leak Friday.
Fairfax County fire officials responded to an outside gas leak at the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Forestville Drive in the Great Falls area.
Leesburg Pike is closed in both directions, along with Forestville Drive and Beulah Road. The roads are expected to be closed for several days while repairs are completed.
