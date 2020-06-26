Road to Recovery: Greenbelt

As the D.C. region recovers from the various coronavirus closures, FOX 5 is visiting communities in Maryland and Virginia to see how they're handling the recovery so far.

Friday's Road to Recovery took us to Greenbelt where FOX 5's Bob Barnard visited the Pollo Cabana restaurant, Jodeem African Cuisine, spoke with Mayor Colin Byrd and checked out camping options and performing art displays as the area moves forward with its reopening plans.

Advertisement

