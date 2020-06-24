Road to Recovery: Frederick

As the D.C. region recovers from the various coronavirus closures, FOX 5 is visiting communities in Maryland and Virginia to see how they're handling the recovery so far.

Wednesday's Road to Recovery took us to Frederick where FOX 5's Bob Barnard visited with Mayor Michael O’Connor, spoke with business owner Tom England and stopped by the YMCA to see how the town is moving forward.

