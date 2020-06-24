Expand / Collapse search

Road to Recovery: Frederick

By
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Coronavirus
FOX 5 DC

FREDERICK, Md. - As the D.C. region recovers from the various coronavirus closures, FOX 5 is visiting communities in Maryland and Virginia to see how they're handling the recovery so far.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Road to Recovery: YMCA Reopening Process

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard visited the YMCA in Frederick to discuss the reopening process.

Road to Recovery: Frederick | Businesses work to recover

Business owner Tom England discusses the city of Frederick’s plan to move forward.

Road to Recovery: Frederick | Mayor Michael O’Connor

Mayor Michael O’Connor discusses the city of Frederick’s plan to move forward.

Wednesday's Road to Recovery took us to Frederick where FOX 5's Bob Barnard visited with Mayor Michael O’Connor, spoke with business owner Tom England and stopped by the YMCA to see how the town is moving forward.

MORE RESOURCES:

Your coronavirus questions answered

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

How to help during the coronavirus pandemic