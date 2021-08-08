Road closures continue after Silver Spring water main break

In Maryland, some in Silver Spring woke to the loud noise of heavy machinery continuing work on a Saturday water main break that sent water gushing down streets, toward the Silver Spring Transit Center.

WSSC Crews continued into the overnight and early Sunday morning hours to repair the 36 inch main that failed near Wayne and Dixon Avenues on Saturday afternoon in Downtown Silver Spring. The pressure from the water main break also buckled parts of Wayne Avenue where it stretches downhill toward the Silver Spring Transit Center.

In addition to repairs on the water main, it appears the road will need to be repaved as well.

"It look liked Niagara Falls for the Potomac River," said John Mullen, who told FOX 5 he had just gotten off at the Silver Spring Metro when he was greeted by a rush of water.

Wayne Ave. remained closed to through-traffic from Colesville Rd. to Georgia Ave. Some reported having low water presser in the water main break aftermath.

No boil alert was issued for Montgomery County, but we do know at least one businesses has been impacted. Downtown Silver Spring’s Planet Fitness had a few lights off inside its facility Sunday morning. A sign at the door said the 24-hour gym was forced to close due to no running water.

This is the second significant water issue in the DC-region in several days, which comes as Congress debates a bipartisan infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill.

"These pipes are just so old underneath the street and everything. Why don’t they just go around and inspect the pipes so this will never happen again," said Mullen.

