Gun found inside box of Halloween candy at DC school
WASHINGTON - A gun was found inside a box of Halloween candy at a Washington, D.C., early education center on Thursday.
What we know:
Officials with KIPP DC Grow Academy said a staff member at the Shaw Campus found the firearm while preparing to give out candy from a box one day before Halloween.
Staff followed safety procedures and secured the firearm before calling the D.C. police.
No injuries were reported, and no students came into contact with the firearm, school officials said. Families were notified.
D.C. police responded to the school in the 400 block of P Street, Northwest around 2:50 p.m. after the incident was reported.
No arrests were made, and the incident remains under investigation. It's unclear who the gun belongs to or how it ended up in a box of candy.
The Source: Information in this article is from KIPP DC Grow Academy and the Metropolitan Police Department.