Trump to deliver final midterm pitch at Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

The Brief Donald Trump is scheduled to return to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday. The pool will stay fenced off until Nov. 21, including surrounding walkways. Road closures around the Lincoln Memorial began at 6 a.m. and will expand.



President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday to make his closing arguments ahead of the midterm elections.

This follows campaign trail stops where Trump has worked to get out the vote for Republican candidates while defending his renovation projects at rallies. Trump told reporters he wanted to show the public the condition of the pool following the work.

Although the pool has been refilled, it remains closed to visitors. The National Park Service said the area, including surrounding walkways and grass medians, will stay fenced off until Nov. 21.

RELATED: Reflecting Pool refilled after troubled renovation, vandalism allegations

President Donald J. Trump visits the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Official White House Photo by Molly Riley)

Renovations began in the spring, with Trump’s chosen color of "American flag blue." On May 7, Trump and his entourage drove across the newly painted surface. The no-bid, $1.5 million project eventually increased to 10 times that amount, according to the Associated Press.

Problems began soon after, with the liner separating and warm weather driving large algae blooms after oxygenating water bubbles were removed. Contractors cleaned, drained, and repaired the site, with a sealant contractor finishing warranty repairs on the original peeling liner on Oct. 2.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Road closures around the Lincoln Memorial began at 6 a.m. and will expand at 1 p.m. U.S. Park Police urge motorists to find alternate routes.

RELATED: Contractor admits fault for Reflecting Pool damage