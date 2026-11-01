Deputies search for armed suspect in Loudoun County after reported dispute

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The Brief Law enforcement authorities are searching for a person of interest following an afternoon incident in Loudoun County. Officials said the scene remains active and details surrounding the initial call have not yet been confirmed. Anyone with information on Christian De Jesus Santiago’s whereabouts or who spots someone matching his description is urged to call 911 immediately.



Law enforcement authorities are actively searching for a person of interest following an afternoon incident reported near an Aldie intersection in Loudoun County, according to officials.

What we know:

Deputies responded at 11:55 a.m. to a report of an incident that appeared domestic in nature, and investigators noted the scene remains active.

Following the report, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office issued a "be on the lookout" notice for 30-year-old Christian De Jesus Santiago in connection with the incident near Conejo Way and Northstar Boulevard, by John Champe High School.

Deputies describe Santiago as a Hispanic male last seen traveling on foot around noon, wearing a black baseball hat, black pants and a black shirt featuring a ghost design on the front.

What we don't know:

Specific details regarding the initial call have not yet been confirmed.

What you can do:

Officials have advised the public that Santiago is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Santiago's whereabouts or who spots an individual matching the description to call 911 immediately.