DC, Virginia sue to block proposed 'Triumphal Arch' at Memorial Circle, citing skipped reviews

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The Brief The D.C. and Virginia Attorneys General filed a joint lawsuit Saturday challenging the proposed 250-foot Triumphal Arch at Memorial Circle. D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson submitted a declaration supporting the suit, stating the memorial bypassed legally mandated review processes. The legal action comes ahead of a scheduled Nov. 5 National Capital Planning Commission meeting to review final site and building plans.



The District of Columbia and Virginia have filed a joint lawsuit challenging the proposed Triumphal Arch at Memorial Circle, arguing that the Trump administration is pushing the project forward without required reviews and approvals mandated by federal law.

Why the District is suing

What we know:

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb and Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones filed the complaint Saturday on behalf of their respective jurisdictions, targeting the approval process behind the planned 250-foot memorial.

The lawsuit alleges the project is not authorized by Congress and violates the District's building height restrictions. The attorneys general also argue the construction would disrupt emergency services, "snarl traffic," and pollute the Potomac River, while the administration has allegedly only made "half-hearted gestures" to comply with mandatory review laws.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, who serves as a member of the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC), submitted a formal declaration supporting the lawsuit. Mendelson stated that the project has circumvented the clear review procedures established by Congress for memorials in Washington.

"Congress established a process for approving memorials in Washington for good reason. What we commemorate, where we commemorate it, and how a memorial fits into Washington's historic landscape are important decisions that deserve careful consideration," Mendelson said. "The proposed Arch has not gone through that process. The Commission has been asked to move forward without the information, consultation, and approvals required by law. That prevents me from fully carrying out my responsibilities as a Commission member."

Mendelson emphasized that the challenge centers strictly on adherence to the legal process rather than design preferences, noting, "This is not about whether one likes or dislikes the Arch. It is about following the law and respecting the responsibilities Congress assigned to the Commission."

What we don't know:

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges against the arch—including an ongoing suit from Arlington County over environmental reviews and a separate suit from a group of Vietnam War veterans—and it is not yet clear if or how the courts will consolidate these complaints.

It also remains unknown how the Trump administration or federal agencies plan to respond to Saturday's filing, or how the National Capital Planning Commission plans to proceed with its scheduled Nov. 5 meeting in light of the legal challenge.

What's next:

The lawsuit comes just days before federal planners are scheduled to consider final approvals for the memorial.

The National Capital Planning Commission is set to review final site and building plans for the Triumphal Arch during a virtual meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m., where members of the public are scheduled to testify on the proposal.