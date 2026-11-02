Early morning fire damages Northeast DC row home, spreads to neighboring attic

The Brief D.C. firefighters extinguished an early morning fire Monday that broke out in a vacant two-story row home on Holbrook Terrace NE. Flames from the second floor spread into the cockloft attic space of an adjacent, unoccupied row house. No injuries or displacements were reported, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.



Firefighters extinguished an early morning fire that broke out inside a vacant row home and spread to a neighboring attic space in Northeast D.C. on Monday.

What we know:

Crews with D.C. Fire and EMS were dispatched around 3 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Holbrook Terrace NE after receiving reports of a working fire at a two-story row house.

When first responders arrived on the scene, heavy flames were showing from a room on the second floor of the vacant home.

As crews worked to knock down the flames, the fire extended into the cockloft—the open structural space between the ceiling and roof—of an adjacent, unoccupied row house. Firefighters quickly contained the extension and extinguished the fire across both properties before it could advance further down the block.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Courtesy of D.C. Fire and EMS)

Search teams swept both buildings and confirmed that both row homes were completely empty. Officials reported no injuries to civilians or first responders, and no residents were displaced.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined what sparked the fire, and the cause remains under investigation by fire officials.

Authorities have not released an estimate of the structural damage caused to either row home.