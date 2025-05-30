Road closures ahead of Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic

The Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic is kicking off this weekend in Arlington and D.C., leading to a number of road closures around Clarendon and Crystal City.

The international cycling event kicks off its 27th year at 7 a.m. this Saturday with an amateur Challenge Ride, followed by professional/amateur races in the Capital Cup and Sunday’s Clarendon Cup.

Saturday’s Challenge Ride will close the following roadways.

From approximately 4:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

12th Street S., from S. Eads Street to Crystal Drive

Crystal Drive, from 12th Street S. to 15th Street S. (Local traffic only)

S. Clark Street, from 12th Street S. to 14th Road S.

14th Road S., from S. Clark Street to 15th Street S.

Westbound 15th Street S., from Crystal Drive to S. Eads Street

S. Eads Street, from 12th Street S. to Army Navy Drive

Long Bridge Drive from 10th Street S. to 12th Street S.

Richmond Highway, from 20th Street S. to I-395

Route 110, from Richmond Highway to Wilson Boulevard/I-66

Army Navy Drive from S. Eads to 12th Street S.

2025 Clarendon Cup Cycling Classic

The 2025 Clarendon Cup Cycling Classic bicycle race will take place on Sunday, June 1, 2025. The following roadways will be closed in order to accommodate the event:

From approximately 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wilson Boulevard, from N. Highland Street to Washington Boulevard

From approximately 5:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.