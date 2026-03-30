Road closed after car crashed into building in Arlington

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Officials are on the scene after a car went through a home in Arlington, Virginia.

What we know:

The scene is on the 400 block of N. George Mason Dr., at the end of a group of about ten townhomes.

N. George Mason Dr. is currently closed as officials work to remove the car and secure the structure.

There are no injuries to the occupant of the vehicle or home.

A building inspector is en route. There is an orange sticker on the home saying the building is uninhabitable and unsafe.

What we don't know:

It's currently unclear how the car became lodged in the building.