Rising youth crime worries community leaders as summer approaches

Heading into the summer, concerns have risen among community leaders regarding youth involvement in crime.

FOX 5 looked into the issue after a series of high-profile violent incidents involving children last week.

Ronald Moten from Don't Mute D.C. expressed long-standing concern about the recent escalation of youth violence.

"I’ve been concerned for the last, I’d say, for years," Moten explained. "It’s been real, like, you can see it escalating."

Tia Bell, CEO of the Trigger Project, told FOX 5 she's worried about the upcoming summer, particularly concerning the lack of opportunities for youth employment.

Bell emphasized the need for attention and support for young people at risk of gun violence, advocating for healing and public health approaches rather than solely relying on law enforcement.

"There’s very high attention to the people behind the gun and who have already pulled the trigger, but there’s no attention to us around the gun, us in front of the gun. There’s no care and compassion," Bell said. "We’re just continually trying to arrest our way out of this issue instead of trying to heal our way and public health our way out of this issue."

Moten mentioned the importance of providing positive platforms for young people to gain recognition for their achievements, redirecting attention from negative behaviors.

"You gotta bring these platforms back for our young people to get attention for doing the right thing," Moten said. "Right now, they getting our attention, but they’re not getting it for doing the right things. They're getting it by doing the wrong things."

Both Moten and Bell are actively working to address these concerns and advocate for positive solutions to youth involvement in crime.

Bell's Trigger Project organization is hosting an End Gun Violence Citywide Festival on Friday, June 7, on National Gun Violence Awareness Day from 11 p.m.-4 p.m.