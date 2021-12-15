Former rideshare driver shot, carjacked by passenger in DC: police

A former rideshare driver has been hospitalized after being shot and carjacked by a passenger in the District.

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Stanton Road in the Southeast.

Authorities say the victim had driven the suspect around to multiple locations before the suspect shot him in the shoulder. Originally reported to be Lyft driver, FOX 5 has learned that the victim last used the rideshare platform in March 2020 and no longer had access to it at the time of the shooting.

The man is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. Police are looking for his vehicle, a black 2019 Jetta. The driver told police he walked and flagged down help. It is unclear exactly where the shooting occurred.