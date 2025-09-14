Rideshare driver carjacked by armed passengers near University of Maryland

article

The Brief A rideshare driver was carjacked by armed suspects in College Park this weekend. It happened less than a mile from the campus of the University of Maryland. The vehicle was recovered, but the suspects have not been found.



Police are looking for suspects they say carried out an armed carjacking in broad daylight near the University of Maryland this weekend.

What we know:

The carjacking happened between 3:30 and 4 p.m. on Saturday on the 6800 block of Dartmouth Avenue, which is about a mile from the College Park campus.

A rideshare driver told police that two of the three passengers pulled out a handgun, took his vehicle, then drove off in an unknown direction.

Police say the victim's vehicle was recovered, but the suspects have yet to be located.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident, or the possible identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Prince George's Police Department.