Expand / Collapse search

Rideshare driver carjacked by armed passengers near University of Maryland

By
Published  September 14, 2025 9:47am EDT
Maryland
FOX 5 DC
article

The Brief

    • A rideshare driver was carjacked by armed suspects in College Park this weekend.
    • It happened less than a mile from the campus of the University of Maryland.
    • The vehicle was recovered, but the suspects have not been found.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Police are looking for suspects they say carried out an armed carjacking in broad daylight near the University of Maryland this weekend.

What we know:

The carjacking happened between 3:30 and 4 p.m. on Saturday on the 6800 block of Dartmouth Avenue, which is about a mile from the College Park campus.

A rideshare driver told police that two of the three passengers pulled out a handgun, took his vehicle, then drove off in an unknown direction.

Police say the victim's vehicle was recovered, but the suspects have yet to be located.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident, or the possible identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Prince George's Police Department.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the University of Maryland Police Department.

MarylandNewsCrime and Public Safety