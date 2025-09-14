Rideshare driver carjacked by armed passengers near University of Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Police are looking for suspects they say carried out an armed carjacking in broad daylight near the University of Maryland this weekend.
What we know:
The carjacking happened between 3:30 and 4 p.m. on Saturday on the 6800 block of Dartmouth Avenue, which is about a mile from the College Park campus.
A rideshare driver told police that two of the three passengers pulled out a handgun, took his vehicle, then drove off in an unknown direction.
Police say the victim's vehicle was recovered, but the suspects have yet to be located.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident, or the possible identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Prince George's Police Department.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the University of Maryland Police Department.