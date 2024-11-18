Expand / Collapse search

Rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger in Virginia

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  November 18, 2024 6:58pm EST
Fairfax County
FAIR LAKES, Va. - A rideshare driver has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a passenger in his vehicle over the summer, authorities said.

On Aug. 10, the Fairfax County Police Department received a report of a sexual assault in a Fair Lakes neighborhood along Strong Court. 

The victim told police she was assaulted by the driver while inside the rideshare vehicle. 

She managed to escape and call the police, but the suspect left before officers arrived, according to Fairfax County police.

Detectives identified the driver as Sayed Cheshty, 47, of Fairfax. 

On Nov. 15, Cheshty was arrested and charged with object sexual penetration.

Cheshty is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond, police said.

Authorities have not disclosed the name of the rideshare company involved in the incident.

