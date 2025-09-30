Ride-hailing app to shut down in DC after CEO threatened with jail time

article

Joshua Sear, CEO of the ride-hailing service Empower, agreed in court on Tuesday to shut down the app's D.C. operations after being threatened with jail time; he has two weeks to do so.

Tuesday's development comes following a years-long battle over whether the company has to follow the same regulations that Uber and Lyft do.

Judge Shana Frost Matini told Sear that he would be sent to jail for contempt of court. Over the past several months, the company has been warned and fined millions of dollars for failing to comply with her orders to stop offering services in the District.

"It’s clear that the District does not want us here," CEO Joshua Sear said in D.C. Superior Court. "You’ve gotten what you asked for…I’d like to go home to my family."

In a statement issued later Tuesday, however, the company said that "Empower will continue to do everything it can to ensure drivers and riders in D.C. have the ability to use its software."

Legal implications

According to the company, Empower's goal is to disrupt the taxi industry, just like other ride-hailing apps, which are sometimes able to offer rides for less money than traditional taxis.

Companies like Uber and Lyft initially began operating without official licenses, but for about the last decade, they've agreed to government regulation. In the District, this includes paying 6% of revenue to the city as well as sharing ride data, performing background checks on drivers, having logos displayed on all vehicles and providing commercial insurance.

Empower, on the other hand, has drivers subscribe to its platform, and they set their own prices and keep all of their earned funds.

"Empower is not a transportation provider like Uber or Lyft. Empower is a booking platform like Expedia," the company website says. "Empower is not legally or financially responsible for issues that arise in connection with the services provided by drivers booked through Empower, any more than Expedia is legally or financially responsible for the services provided by airlines or hotels booked through Expedia."

Sears did acknowledge in court on Tuesday that this argument has not succeeded legally, as judges have ruled time and time again that the app must pay the same fees and follow the same regulations as other ride-hailing apps.

Empower reportedly owes the Department of For-Hire Vehicles $43.5 million in daily fines for continuing to operate without registration. The company claims it has tried to register, but the city says the company's applications fell short of the registration requirements.

D.C. Council member Brianne K. Nadeau, who has been investigating the company, said in a statement provided to The Washington Post Tuesday that she's "glad the courts have taken the action necessary to keep people safe and to hold companies accountable that think they can play by their own rules."