Expand / Collapse search

Ride-hail driver killed after striking deer on Virginia roadway

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:31AM
News
FOX 5 DC

Driver killed after vehicle strikes deer in Virginia

The driver of a vehicle is dead after crashing into a deer Wednesday night in Virginia.

MCLEAN, Va. - The driver of a ride-hailing vehicle is dead after crashing into a deer Wednesday night in Virginia.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. along the westbound lanes of the Dulles Airport Access Highway one mile west of I-495 in the McLean area.

Police identified the driver as a man and said he was driving a Toyota minivan. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was hospitalized.

Airport-bound traffic was detoured while authorities were on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 3

 