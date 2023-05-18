Ride-hail driver killed after striking deer on Virginia roadway

The driver of a ride-hailing vehicle is dead after crashing into a deer Wednesday night in Virginia.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. along the westbound lanes of the Dulles Airport Access Highway one mile west of I-495 in the McLean area.

Police identified the driver as a man and said he was driving a Toyota minivan. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was hospitalized.

Airport-bound traffic was detoured while authorities were on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.