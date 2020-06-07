Rhode Island doughnut shop ends police, military discounts due to problems with 'racism and injustice'

A Rhode Island doughnut shop announced on social media that it was no longer offering a discount to police officers or members of the military.

According to the post, the decision was inspired by recent accusations of racism and injustice against the local police department. The move was met with both anger and applause on social media.

Allie’s Donuts, in North Kingstown, R.I., published the note to its Instagram story, explaining that it was inspired by an incident where a local firefighter was allegedly profiled by local police.

“We’re fed up. Until local police takes action to solve problems with racism and injustice, Allie’s Donuts will choose to stand with the people of our great state," the announcement said. "We will no longer offer military or police discounts. Thank you for your service, and shame on you for your silence.”

In an update to its Instagram story, Allie’s Donuts apologized if anyone was offended or insulted by the original announcement and said it was standing by the statement.

In a written statement obtained by WKRN, Allie’s Donuts owner Matt Drescher said, “Times are tough. People everywhere feel unsafe, threatened, and unprotected in their community due to the color of their skin and — regarding those involved in community protection — the style of their working uniforms.”

He continued, “Allie’s Donuts believes the time is now to come together to find solutions to what has created so much fear and strife. Together, as those with voices speak up, the people that can make a difference, will, indeed, make that difference.”

Fox News reached out to Drescher but did not immediately receive a response.