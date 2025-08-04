article

When the DC Council passed the first vote on the RFK Stadium legislation this past Friday, they also inched closer to an indoor sports complex becoming a reality.

What we know:

The D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s budget included $89 million to build a facility that would host events, as well as serve as an indoor training facility for D.C. gymnasts, boxers, runners, and E-Sports players. The money will also be used to build an education center. Bowser has made this part of her budget for the last few years, but the plan hasn't come to fruition until now.

Currently, indoor track athletes in D.C. usually have to run inside a school on a surface not necessarily designed for that type of running. When they do get time in a training facility, they typically need to travel to Maryland or Virginia. It could take up to an hour, if not more, to get there.

The Prince George’s County Sports and Learning Complex hosts kids from D.C., Prince George, and Anne Arundel County. Getting training time there that works around athlete’s schedules can be a challenge.

What they're saying:

Alanna Sanyer is a rising 8th grader and member of the Capital City Blazer’s Track and Field Club. She says that not having access to an indoor track puts her team at a disadvantage.

"We don't get that full potential to be able to train in those spaces," she said, "This is the first time I'm hearing about it [the RFK Stadium legislation] and I'm very excited."

Kenny Roberson runs the Capital City Blazers and said he thinks this 350,000-square-foot space will be in high demand if it’s built.

"I know that people will be fighting for space," he said. "But it will be an opportunity for us to be able to train better and also to host a meet. That is a big thing for a lot of track clubs, because hosting a meet allows us to generate some funds, to generate eyes on the clubs that we normally don't get."

Thennie Freeman, director of DC's Department of Recreation, says this complex is something the district needs.

"Our residents have asked for it, and our youth needs it and deserves it." Freeman said. She added that DC could benefit financially from becoming a destination for youth athletes via this complex.

"There is an economic benefit to youth sports," she said. "Families want to bring their children to destination cities where they can make it a vacation. So not only is the child coming to compete, but afterward they can go out to eat, catch a movie, catch some sights, look at the museums, be downtown—all the things that come with having a facility that can host events."

The DC Council still has to take a second vote on the RFK legislation, and amendments can be made between now and September when the deal is finalized.

Freeman also said that the district is determining what this facility would look like, when it would be built, and where exactly it would go on the RFK site. However, in the mayor's initial images of the six parcels that would comprise the site, there’s a space that’s currently a parking lot next to the fields at RFK and the Metro Line that has "SPORTSPLEX" written on it, just north of the stadium.