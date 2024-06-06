Reward offered for MGM National Harbor murder suspect

article

It's been nearly a month since 37-year-old Daniel Antonio Thomas was murdered in the MGM National Harbor Hotel and Casino parking garage.

The man accused of killing Thomas is still on the run and detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department are asking the public to help them locate him.

On May 11, around 4:50 a.m., the department said it received a call reporting a shooting from MGM Special Police and Security.

Featured article

When PGPD officers arrived at MGM National Avenue, they found Thomas suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking garage. He was pronounced dead on the spot by officials.

Through the investigation, detectives identified 26-year-old Dayon Neal as the suspect. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, charging him with first and second-degree murder and related offenses.

The Homicide Unit is offering a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Neal's arrest and an indictment.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are actively pursuing leads to capture the suspect.