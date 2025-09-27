Resy releases list of top 100 restaurants in the US, see which DC spots made the cut

article

The Brief Resy, the online restaurant reservation service, released a new list of its 100 favorite restaurants in the U.S. Three of those restaurants are in the D.C. area, including two in the top three. Lutèce in Georgetown was rated third on the list.



Resy, the online restaurant reservation service, just released a list of 100 of their staff's favorite restaurants in the country, and several of them are right here in Washington, D.C.

The Resy 100

What we know:

Resy released "The Resy 100" last week. The list isn't explicitly meant to rank the "best" restaurants in the U.S., but rather, the platform says, "These are places that make us want to return again and again, and define the best of our dining culture today."

"They don’t have to be new," Resy said. "They don’t have to have a famous chef at the helm. They could be absolutely anywhere — as we’ve learned, a great meal can find you where you least expect it."

The list, expectedly, only includes restaurants that are on the Resy platform.

Top restaurants in DC

Local perspective:

Three restaurants in Washington, D.C. made Resy's top 100, including two in the top 10. At No. 3 was Lutèce in Georgetown, which Resy called "the quintessence of what the French today call the neobistro — exceptional food in a humble space."

The platform shouted out their skewered duck hearts and their gnocchi.

TOPORI on H Street NE made the No. 7 spot, which Resy said "exudes colorful warmth and energy," with "fiery fanfare."

The last D.C. joint on the list was St. James on U Street, at No. 31, which focuses on Trinidadian cuisine. "St. James sits at the heart of DC’s bustling U Street corridor, but it feels miles away," Resy wrote.

The Top 10

Liholiho Yacht Club — San Francisco, CA Pêche — New Orleans, LA Lutèce — Washington, D.C. Kann — Portland, OR The Grey Restaurant — Savannah, GA Smithereens — New York, NY TAPORI — Washington, D.C. Kira — Houston, TX Shaw-naé's House — Staten Island, NY Nixta Taqueria — Austin, TX

You can check out the full list, and the Resy staff's reasoning by tapping or clicking here.