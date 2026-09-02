Restoration projects across DC spark disruptions and debates

The Brief Restoration projects are continuing to pop up across D.C. Some of the projects are impacting residents and tourists. The White House said many of the projects are part of a beautification and restoration effort.



From the National Mall to Lafayette Park, restoration projects continue to pop up across Washington, D.C.

The Trump administration said many of the projects are part of a broader effort to beautify and restore the nation's capital.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the removal of the Kennedy Center's iconic "Blue" statue caught people's attention.

READ MORE | Kennedy Center set to remove 'Blue' statue; temporary road closures & restrictions

It's unclear whether the removal of the statue is connected to the White House's beautification effort, as the Kennedy Center has undergone a number of changes since President Donald Trump took office. Those changes include the ongoing legal fight over plans to keep the president's name on the building.

There are also parts of the National Mall and Memorial Park fenced off. The National Park Service (NPS) said some areas will remain closed through January 2027, as turf and tree areas are in need of significant restoration.

READ MORE | Parts of National Mall, Memorial Park closed through January for turf restoration

President Trump has repeatedly framed the work as an effort to restore historic sites and monuments. He blamed previous administrations for allowing parts of the capitol to deteriorate.

His message also drew criticism, with some pointing to Freedom 250 events and questioning whether they contributed to some of the damage that now requires restoration.

Residents and visitors react

What they're saying:

For some residents and visitors, the work is creating a different experience.

"It's annoying as someone who likes to run around the Mall. Yeah, it's pretty much a disruption and annoying," said D.C. resident David Burke.

"It's all pretty cool to see regardless, but there are a lot of fences, which is kind of weird. It's all shut down and dark," tourist, Thomas Tempas said.

"Mostly, the pool has been a disappointment," said tourist Joan Daily.

"It's nothing new at this point... some of it is good. I don't know," District resident, Trey, told FOX 5.

Dig deeper:

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting pool is still undergoing work after an algae problem, and Lafayette Park remains fenced off as work continues.

The large crane seen towering over the White House is part of the Trump administration's West Wing renovation project.

Meanwhile, a battle over renovations at D.C.'s East Potomac Golf Links is still playing out in court as the restoration projects were scheduled to begin on Sept. 1. The legal battle could put those plans on hold.