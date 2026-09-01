Parts of National Mall, Memorial Park closed through January for turf restoration

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The Brief Parts of the National Mall will be closed through Jan. 24, 2027, for turf restoration. According to the National Park Service, center turf panels and tree panels need significant restoration. Visitors, demonstrators and special events will not be allowed in fenced-off areas until the project is complete.



Portions of the National Mall and Memorial Park in Washington, D.C., will be closed through January for turf restoration, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

What we know:

The temporary closure, which starts on Sept. 1 and ends on Jan. 24, 2027, will limit public use in some areas. The areas will be marked with fencing and signage during the closure.

According to NPS, the center turf panels and tree panels on the National Mall need significant restoration due to wear, soil compaction, turf loss and damage from events and foot traffic.

Visitors, demonstrators and special events will not be allowed in the fenced-off areas.

Parts of the National Mall hardscape will stay open during some of the project along with nearby park areas, NPS said.

National Mall Closure Map

The following panels will be closed from Sept. 1 to Jan. 24, 2027, at 5 p.m.:

Center Turf Panels: 29,24,22,20,18, and 16

Tree Panels: 1,3,5,7,8,9,11,12,14,15,33,35,37,38,39,40,42, and 43

Between Sept. 16 and Jan. 24, 2027, at 5 p.m., center turf panels 31 and 27 on the National Mall will be closed.