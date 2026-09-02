More changes are coming to the Kennedy Center under the leadership of President Donald Trump, as the iconic Blue statue is set to be removed.

The Brief Blue statue set to be removed at the Kennedy Center. Road closures began at 6 a.m. and may last until 1 p.m. Some residents upset over the statue and weeping willow removals.



FOX 5’s Julie Donaldson reports the statue will come down Wednesday. It sits outside at The Reach, the Kennedy Center’s $250 million expansion.

The sculpture has been in place since 2019. Its artist, Joel Shapiro, died in 2025. The center’s website describes the piece this way:

"Joel Shapiro’s sculptures explode with the exuberance of youth. Their simple rectangles are assembled like stick figures that magically come alive. Blue is poised in mid-kick, turning the surrounding landscape into a giant stage as it prepares to pirouette across the grass."

The Kennedy Center has not released an official reason for the removal, internal documents obtained by the New York Times suggest it was slated to come down early in Trump’s second term, Donaldson reports. Trump took control of the Kennedy Center, replaced its leadership and made himself chairman, and the debate over his name on the building continues.

Road closures are expected during the removal. According to the National Park Service, closures began at 6 a.m. Wednesday along the northbound lane of Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW and are expected to last until 1 p.m., though the timing could change. The E Street on‑ramp will also be blocked, redirecting traffic.

Some residents are upset about the statue’s removal and the loss of the weeping willow trees taken down last October. The Kennedy Center said the trees were a safety hazard and fell due to decay, and they are supposed to be replaced, though questions remain about when that will happen.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Kennedy Center set to remove 'Blue' statue; temporary road closures & restrictions (National Park Service)

Rock Creek Parkway Closure | Temporary Closures & Restrictions

Notice to the Public for the Partial and Temporary Closures of Certain Parkland and Public Use Limitations, Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway

Pursuant to 36 C.F.R. § 1.5, the National Park Service will implement a temporary closure of the northbound lane of Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW from September 2, 2026 at 6:00am, to September 2, 2026, at 1:00pm. The exact times are subject to change based upon the evolving schedule of the events. Closures and public use restrictions will be delineated in the map below and as further delineated by U.S. Park Police presence, and other physical barriers.

These temporary closures and restrictions are at the request of The Kennedy Center for the removal of a Statue on The Kennedy Center grounds. A crane will occupy the northbound lanes of Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway in order to remove the statue. These closures ensure the safety of the crew and the public. Less restrictive measures and means are unavailable in the removal of the statue based on its location.

Specifically, there will be temporary closure and restricted public access to the northbound lanes of Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW, with blockades at the on-ramp from E Street, which directs traffic to Ohio Dr SW, at the intersection of Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway and Parkway Dr NW, which directs traffic from Ohio Dr SW to Parkway Dr NW, and at the intersection of Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway and F St NW. The restricted areas are depicted in the enclosed map (Enclosure 1).

The National Park Service appreciates the public’s cooperation in this matter.

Kennedy Center set to remove 'Blue' statue; temporary road closures & restrictions (National Park Service)