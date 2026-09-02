Plane carrying DHS secretary makes emergency landing at DCA after engine failure
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DULLES, Va. - A plane carrying Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin made an emergency landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) Wednesday.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. while Mullin was flying from Georgia to Washington, D.C.
The Coast Guard plane suffered right engine failure before it made the emergency landing.
"The United States Coast Guard pilots made the single-engine landing feel routine," Sec. Mullin posted on social media. "No panic, just straight professionalism."
According to FOX News, the plane was flagged in 2025 for being too old to be used.
The Source: Information in this report is from FOX News.