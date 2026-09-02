Plane carrying DHS secretary makes emergency landing at DCA after engine failure

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The Brief A plane carrying Sec. of DHS Markwayne Mullin made an emergency landing at DCA. The incident occurred after the plane suffered right engine failure. The Coast Guard plane was flagged in 2025 for being too old.



A plane carrying Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin made an emergency landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) Wednesday.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. while Mullin was flying from Georgia to Washington, D.C.

The Coast Guard plane suffered right engine failure before it made the emergency landing.

"The United States Coast Guard pilots made the single-engine landing feel routine," Sec. Mullin posted on social media. "No panic, just straight professionalism."

According to FOX News, the plane was flagged in 2025 for being too old to be used.