DC golf course remains open despite President Trump’s timeline for major overhaul

The Brief A major overhaul of a D.C. golf course did not begin on Sept. 1 despite President Trump's timeline. Neighbors and golfers at East Potomac Golf Links shared uncertainty about the next steps for the location. Final designs, construction plans and the expected cost have not been publicly shared.



A major overhaul of a Washington, D.C. golf course was set to begin Tuesday. However, it remained open despite President Donald Trump’s timeline for the makeover.

What we know:

There were no signs of major construction at East Potomac Golf Links, with all three courses open and operating as normal. The website is still taking tee times, and staff members said they have not received any notice of a closure.

One employee told FOX 5’s Shirin Rajaee that he didn't know if he would still have a job and is worried about his employment.

Local golfers also expressed a sense of uncertainty about what’s in store for the course.

"My understanding was that people showed up to work not knowing if they had a job here on a public property at this course, and just imagine going to bed and just think about that for anyone in the workforce," said golfer Garrett Johnston.

Wakefield High School Head Golf Coach David Knot raised concerns about practices.

"We as coaches in the area are trying to send messages to The Hill: if you’re gonna do that, do it after October 1. There’s 6 to 7 more high schools practicing out here, and it’s the only real place to come," Knot said.

Dig deeper:

President Trump announced in June that work on a new East Potomac Golf Course would begin on Sept. 1, with plans to eventually turn it into a championship-level facility.

The course has 36 holes and remains one of the region’s most affordable and accessible places to play.

There still has not been any publicly released final design, construction schedule, or estimated price for the project.

More than 60 trees have been removed, with the Interior Department telling FOX 5 it was for routine maintenance to target hazardous, invasive, dying or declining trees.

For many neighbors who walk, bike and play golf in the area, some improvements are welcome, but they say a total transformation of the historic site would be a loss.

"The lack of accessibility that it will have for so many in the community. There are some people who, if it was more expensive, they wouldn’t be even able to participate here," said local golf parent Michelle Mervis.

"In the end, what would be ideal is if they could improve the practice facilities, but how they lay it out, they have to fix the drainage issue, they have to make it accessible to people, they have to keep the prices down, and if they can’t do that they’re gonna have a lot of blowback from the community," said Ron Cathell.

FOX 5 has reached out to the White House, Department of Interior and National Park Service for clarification, but we have not received any response.

A federal court hearing over the ongoing legal challenge is set for Thursday.