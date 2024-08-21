Reston Gold's Gym shooting: What we know about the suspect Steven Ha

article

A man is dead, and another is in custody following a fatal shooting inside a Gold’s Gym in Reston, Virginia, on Monday afternoon.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Hyong Joon Choi, was shot inside the gym around 1:15 p.m., Fairfax County Police said.

Choi’s death marks the third shooting in a gym in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area since April.

Authorities quickly identified the suspect as 43-year-old Steve Ha of Chantilly.

Ha has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. According to police, Ha fled the scene after the shooting, and his arrest was announced around 9 p.m. Monday evening.

Although investigators described the incident as a targeted attack, they did not elaborate on the motive.

A customer at the gym, who recently moved to the area, expressed shock over the incident.

"I’m all about safety and being around, you know, safe areas, and honestly, this is like the safest area I’ve seen," the customer said. "To have something like this happen at a gym, I feel for the victim and their family, and I’m shocked."

Monday’s incident follows two other high-profile shootings at gyms in the DMV area.

In April, a shooting in Lanham occurred following a dispute at a pickup basketball game, and in Alexandria, a murder-suicide was reported involving two people who were known to each other.

Gold’s Gym has yet to respond to requests for a statement or information on its security policies and procedures.

No attorney has been listed for Steve Ha, and attempts to reach his family members have not been successful.