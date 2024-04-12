Authorities say a man is in critical condition after he was shot inside a Maryland LA Fitness gym after an argument on the basketball court.

Police responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the fitness center in the 9400 block of Ruby Lockhart Boulevard in Lanham.

Glenarden Police officials say two men were involved in an argument inside the gym on the basketball courts when one of them pulled a gun and shot the other approximately six to seven times.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ LA Fitness shooting: Man shot inside Lanham gym after argument on basketball court, police say

The alleged gunman fled the scene in a white vehicle. Police say multiple people witnessed the shooting.

The Prince George's County gym is located in the Woodmore Towne Centre. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that first responders fashioned torniquets to stop the victim from bleeding. The gym was open and occupied at the time of the shooting.

The identity of the suspected shooter is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George's Police Department at 1-866-411-TIPS.