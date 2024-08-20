Expand / Collapse search

1 man shot in Reston suffering life-threatening injuries, suspect remains at large

Published  August 20, 2024 2:08pm EDT
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - An afternoon shooting in Fairfax County left one man suffering life-threatening injuries. 

Officers responded to the 11800 block of Sunrise Valley Road in Reston, Virginia for the report of a shooting. According to officers, one male victim was transported to the hospital in a life-threatening condition. Officers, K9 and Fairfax One remain on the scene.

The suspect is described as an Asian man, between 25–30 years old, wearing glasses, a black shirt, black pants, and a large swing bag. He was last seen fleeing the area on foot toward Reston Parkway.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 