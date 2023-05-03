Residents rally on both sides after delays in Montgomery County sidewalk project

Residents are rallying on both sides of a sidewalk project that has hit delays in Montgomery County.

The project, which was approved by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation last December with construction slated to begin last week, would add a five-foot-wide concrete sidewalk to several roads in the Rock Creek Manor neighborhood of Aspen Hill.

Some residents back the multi-year project that they say will increase safety in a neighborhood that is home to five schools.

Other residents say a sidewalk is not needed in a neighborhood that experiences such little traffic. They add that the project will unnecessarily remove trees.

The project has been put on hold. It is not clear why the delay occurred.