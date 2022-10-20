Residents 'living in fear' after string of arsons at DC apartment complex

A string of potential arsons at an apartment complex near Navy Yard has neighbors fearing for their safety.

People living at The Bixby Apartments told FOX 5 Thursday they're frustrated and scared.

They said a man whose sister lives there and has a key to her apartment has been returning and pouring gasoline throughout parts of the building.

Now, they are worried things could get worse if something is not done.

A week ago, D.C. Fire and EMS and police were called to 601 L Street Southeast for reports of a gas leak.

"When I got outside, come to find out it was real gas you put in your car," said Carlita Adams, a tenant who lives at the apartment complex.

The fire marshal said the gas was intentionally poured in front of an apartment unit.

Ronnie Bookhardt, 60, was arrested and charged but was let go shortly after.

Police say that incident was due to an ongoing family dispute and neighbors we spoke to echo that.

"They jumped the family member and the family member came back. When he came back, he poured gasoline in front of their house," said Michelle Hamilton, another resident at The Bixby.

It happened a second time and the fire alarms and sprinklers went off as police responded to another report of gas in the building — in front of the same apartment.

"They said we can’t go in there for five days because everything’s water damaged," Hamilton said. "My refrigerator is off, my lights are off, the sockets … You can’t even go in there because you think you’ll get electrocuted."

READ MORE: DC Fire and EMS searching for arsonist in Shaw neighborhood

Residents at The Bixby are now scared for their lives and calling on D.C. officials and the property owners to help them.

"I come here to help my sister, and I’ve been scared to go home because the man put the gas in front of the door, and I’m scared if I leave what’s going to happen because she’s in a wheelchair," one woman said.

"He’s going to do another one," Hamilton said. "Each time he comes back, it gets worse."

"I’m tired of living in fear," Adams added.

D.C. police say the second incident is still an active investigation. They would not confirm whether Bookhardt was a suspect.

D.C. court records show Bookhardt’s sister filed a restraining order against him after the first reported arson but FOX 5 could not confirm with police if he violated that order.

We also reached out to the property managers at The Bixby about surveillance video and what they are doing to keep residents safe but have not gotten a response.