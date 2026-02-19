Residents, lawmakers push back on plans for ICE to lease building in Hyattsville

The Brief Maryland lawmakers are pushing back against a plan for ICE to lease a building in Hyattsville. The proposition also prompted residents to hold an "ICE Out" rally. It's not yet clear what the facility would be used for, but many are concerned it could become a detention center.



Leaders in Prince George's County are pushing back against ICE enforcement once again.

This time, the county is pushing back against the Department of Homeland Security’s plan to potentially lease a facility in Hyattsville.

Lawmakers are concerned that the building, located in a busy area of the community, could be used as a detention facility.

What we know:

The facility is just off Belcrest Road, close to the Mall at Prince George's, as well as many other businesses and residential homes.

Maryland lawmakers have a lot of questions for the federal government on how the building may be used for ICE enforcement.

"We're very concerned it might be used as a detention center. We want to get the info about how big it's going to be, so if necessary, we can get ahead of that," Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey said. "We're concerned about ICE. It’s been out of control, as we saw in Minnesota. We certainly don't want that behavior here."

Community protest:

An "ICE Out" rally was held Thursday morning in Hyattsville.

Rep. Ivey was joined by Maryland Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks in writing a letter to the Department of Homeland Security.

In it, they press for answers regarding the proposed lease at the Belcrest Road building.

They note that a major concern is that the location is blocks from a church and residential housing. It’s also the same building that holds a social services office for kids and families.

The Maryland lawmakers also say they want answers about exactly how the building will be used by ICE, whether there will be a detention facility and how much it'll cost taxpayers.

Big picture view:

Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy also signed executive orders on Thursday to protect immigrants in the community, saying this county is home to people from more than 150 countries.

"Today, we are taking action, decisive action to protect our diversity and those residents who chose to call America and Prince George's County home," Braveboy said.

Local leaders say they're trying to prevent situations like the one the family of 10-year-old Liliana, a fourth-grader in Prince George's County, is in. Her father was recently caught in an ICE raid, leaving Liliana and her siblings devastated.

"Since my dad was taken, our home felt empty. My mom cried a lot. My older brother can't focus. My baby brother is still crying — he doesn't understand why his dad is gone," fourth-grade student Liliana told FOX 5.

Maryland lawmakers are asking for a full written response about the lease on this building from DHS and ICE by Feb. 27.