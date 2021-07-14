Residents, lawmakers demand answers regarding US Postal Service delays

The D.C. region ranks among the worst for mail service in the entire country and now residents and lawmakers are demanding to know why it doesn't seem to be getting any better.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that according to an independent inspector who testified to Congress, the United States Postal Service’s plan to save money is harming the agency.

Alnwick says Baltimore ranks number one in delays and the National Capital Region is third worst.

Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb told members of congress that cost cutting measures were enacted without considering how they would impact service.

USPS UNVEILS 10 YEAR PLAN TO SAVE MONEY, WILL ALTER DELIVERY SERVICE

Then, once, the pandemic hit and people flooded the post office with package and mail, things got worse.

Several Maryland residents spoke about how the slow mail is affecting them

Much of the blame was put on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s ten-year plan to save money by closing sorting facilities and reducing overtime.

Employees still out on COVID-19 leave is also contributing to the ongoing issues.