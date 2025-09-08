Residents escape Herndon house fire unharmed, officials say

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Fairfax County firefighters responded to a blaze in Herndon Monday afternoon.

Officials say the residents inside of the home were able to escape safely, but the home was destroyed in the fire.

What we know:

According to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, the call came in just after 3:20 p.m. It was reported as a two-alarm gas-fed fire in the 12200 block of Folkstone Drive.

When units arrived, the fire was showing from all levels of the home. They say it started in the rear of the structure and resulted in significant damage to all three floors.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

No residents or firefighters were harmed as they worked to extinguish the blaze.